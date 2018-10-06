Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A FedEx worker in Camden County is facing child pornography charges.

Police arrested 31-year-old John Dempsey after getting a tip from officers in England.

When they searched the computer at Dempsey’s home in Magnolia Friday, they say they found child pornography videos.

Eagles Fan Willing To Give Titans WR Corey Davis His 1st Touchdown Ball Back

Detectives also took several other devices from his home.

Dempsey was released from jail after being processed.