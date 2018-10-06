Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You’re never too old for a good fright. From a group of evil paranormals to an uprising of serial killer clones to a chilling love affair, these releases from our sister company Simon & Schuster have you covered with these creepy reads this Halloween!

Doctor Sleep

By Stephen King The long-awaited for, never-dared-to-ask-for sequel to The Shining is the perfect way to catch a fright this fall. Dan Torrance, now middle-aged, is still haunted by his demons from childhood. Dan now uses his “shining” gift for good, helping provide final comfort to the dying at a nursing home. But when he meets a twelve-year-old girl who shares his gift, he soon must protect her from a tribe of people called “The True Knot” who live off children with the “shining.” The war between good and evil explodes in this immensely satisfying return to Stephen King’s iconic novel. You can find Danny Torrance by visiting doctorsleepbook.com. Listen to a clip of the audiobook!



Red Rain

By R.L. Stine Beloved by millions for his children’s series Goosebumps and Fear Street, R.L. Stine returns with a novel for his now grown-up fan base. Red Rain is a horrifying tale of a woman who takes two twin boys, orphaned by a devastating hurricane, home with her—only to discover the their true evil nature. No one expects that within a matter of weeks, their small town in Long Island would fall into the grips of an unspeakable evil, as a seemingly innocent teenage rebellion turns into a much more sinister revolt. AUTHOR VIDEO:

R.L Stine tells us the “main ingredients” for a horror novel:



Cain’s Blood

By Geoffrey Girard A stunning and utterly debut, perfect for fans of Joe Hill’s latest NOS4A2 or Justin Cronin’s The Passage. Clones of the world’s most infamous serial killers escape a secret facility and, with the assistance of Jeffrey Dahmer’s teenaged clone, one man must help them. Readers can also enjoy the book’s Young Adult companion novel, Project Cain told from the point of view of the teenaged Jeffrey Dahmer clone. AUTHOR VIDEO:

You can hear more about Geoffrey Girard’s inspiration for the novels here:



Red Hill

By Jamie McGuire A departure from her bestselling novels Beautiful Disaster, Red Hill is the story of an ordinary group of people whose fates are suddenly intertwined when a deadly “outbreak” surfaces. Seeking shelter on a secluded ranch called Red Hill, these people must face an un-human enemy and manage to keep themselves alive. Emotionally charged and frightening, this is for fans of Twilight, World War Z, and shows like AMC’s The Walking Dead. You can read an excerpt of Red Hill on Bookish.com! You can listen to a clip of Red Hill here!



Mrs. Poe

By Lynn Cullen In the bestselling tradition of The Paris Wife, Mrs. Poe is a novel inspired by the alleged love triangle between Edgar Allen Poe, his wife, and his mistress, Frances Osgood. It sweeps the reader through a tour of 1840s New York City – its gas lit streets, dark alleyways, and vibrant literary salons. Suspenseful, gothic, and mysterious, this novel is a fascinating portrait of the misunderstood man behind “The Raven”—and the women behind him. You can order a copy of the book or hear more about Lynn Cullen by visiting her website: www.lynncullen.com

Rest in Pieces: The Curious Fates of Famous Corpses

By Bess Lovejoy Reading the fifty tales of famous figures’ unusual deaths chronicled in Rest in Pieces is like watching The After-Lives of the Rich and Famous. From weird burial requests like Francis Bacon’s desire to be put into a plastic bag and tossed into the gutter to Dorothy Parker’s time spent as ashes in a filing cabinet, Rest In Pieces traces the evolution of cultural attitudes towards death and catalogs a series of hilarious – but sometimes horrifying – adventures of famous people’s corpses. Gruesome, ghastly, yet amusingly weird, this is a perfect next read for fans of macabre history. For more information or to purchase the book, please click here. AUTHOR VIDEO:

Bess Lovejoy explains the inspiration behind Rest in Pieces:



Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson

By Jeff Guinn Sometimes, true fright lives in our own backyard. There are few men as frightening to us than Charles Manson, one of the most notorious murderers in our country’s history. In this New York Times Bestselling biography, a new set of interviews and previously unknown details of his life help us understand Manson in the context of his time and why we still find ourselves fascinated with his criminal career. For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, you can visit www.mansonbio.com.