PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 3900 block of Glendale Street.

Police say two 18-year-old men were shot and rushed to Temple University Hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition after he was shot three times – once in the groin, once in the back, and once in the lower left leg.

The other man is in stable condition after he suffered one gunshot wound to his left forearm.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.