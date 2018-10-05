  • CBS 3On Air

NEW YORK (CBS) – A Brooklyn woman hired a cleaning service for her apartment, but it ended up creating a mess.

Genevieve Snow said her roommate came home to find the worker passed out drunk on their floor.

Not only that, they later learned workers raided their liquor cabinet and caused about $400 worth of damage. They even helped themselves to some ice cream.

Snow says they thought the worker was dead.

The cleaning service claims the woman was actually a disgruntled ex-employee posing as a company worker.

Police officers did not file a report, saying no crime was committed since Snow allowed them into her home.

