PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A whopping $420 million is at stake if there’s a winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69 and the Mega Ball is 12.

But if you didn’t win tonight, don’t worry. The next Powerball drawing is tomorrow night and that jackpot has climbed to more than $253 million