TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Feeling lucky? If you play the lottery, then you have another chance to become rich beyond your wildest dreams on Friday. The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $420 million.

Since no one has won the jackpot in previous drawings throughout the week, the prize has continued to climb.

The next chance to win big is Friday.

If someone matches all the numbers and takes all the prize money at once, they can cash out with $237.1 million.

