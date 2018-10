Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big changes begin Friday night on I-95.

As part of the ongoing reconstruction project, crews are getting ready to shift three lanes of southbound traffic onto the newly rebuilt northbound side of the highway between Allegheny and Girard Avenues.

The switch will start at 8 p.m.

At that time, there will only be one lane heading southbound until 5 a.m. Saturday.