PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — A man was shot twice in the Fairmount section of the city Friday afternoon.

Police responded to call of a shooting on the 2000 block of Brown Street at approximately 3:20 p.m.

The 57-year-old man was shot in the hand and pelvis.

He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where officials say he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

