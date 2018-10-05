BREAKING:3 Dead, Several Others Injured After Accident In Pennsville
Credit: CBS3

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – At least three people have died and several others were injured following an accident involving multiple vehicles on Friday night.

It happened around 8:47 p.m. when a van and another vehicle collided near 80 South Hook Road in Pennsville.

Police confirm three people have died in the wreck. They have been identified as a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 30s.

lns pennsville nj ax frame 64373 3 Dead, Several Others Injured After Accident In Pennsville, NJ

Credit: CBS3

Two men and two infants were traveling in the van during the collision. The men were transported for non-life threatening injuries. The infants were not injured, police said. All of the occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.

