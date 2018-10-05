Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – At least three people have died and several others were injured following an accident involving multiple vehicles on Friday night.

It happened around 8:47 p.m. when a van and another vehicle collided near 80 South Hook Road in Pennsville.

Police confirm three people have died in the wreck. They have been identified as a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 30s.

Two men and two infants were traveling in the van during the collision. The men were transported for non-life threatening injuries. The infants were not injured, police said. All of the occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

