NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Norristown High School student made a heartwarming proposal and it was all caught on camera — and that video has since gone viral.

Norristown senior Britney Morales asked Geovanie Torres, a classmate with special needs, to the upcoming homecoming dance.

But Britney had the idea long before the viral video.

“I originally wanted to do it last year for my senior prom, but I found out that they have a separate prom, so it motivated me to do it even more,” she said.

Once she found out that all students can attend the homecoming dance, she knew it was the perfect time.

“It was just so exciting and I would’ve never expected for all this to happen,” Britney said of the video’s popularity. “I just recorded it because I wanted to share the moment with his dad and parents.”

The duo first met two years ago, when Britney was working as a hostess at a Mexican restaurant in Plymouth Meeting where Geovanie’s father, David Torres, is a manager.

“Just happy and I’m thankful for Britney for doing that,” Torres said. “Every time I see [the video], it makes my eyes tear up. Seeing him grow up, you just want him you know to have all of the experience like everybody else, you know?”

“I always try to make [people with special needs] a part of us because we’re all human, we’re all the same,” Britney said. “We were all born the same. Some of us just have a different destiny.”