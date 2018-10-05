Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) – A volunteer at the New England Aquarium has earned a unique nickname. They call him “The Octopus Whisperer.”

Eighty-four-year-old Wilson Menashi began volunteering after retiring from his engineering career.

He quickly developed a bond with 3-year-old octopus Freya.

Menashi is used to the octopus suckers on his arm even though they leave a mark.

“You get a lot of hickeys on your hand. How do explain a whole arm of hickeys to your wife? But she understood,” said Menashi.

Menashi actually designed boxes to encourage the octopus’ intelligence. They have to unlatch them to get their prize — a crab!

Menashi says he will keep volunteering as long as he can.