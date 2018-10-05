Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — The man accused of killing a former Playboy model in her Main Line apartment faced a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Jonathan Harris, 30, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is accused of a slew of charges, including first, second and third degree murder in the death of Christina Kraft. Harris walked into a magistrate’s office in Ardmore, handcuffed and not saying anything.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Harris met the former model in Philadelphia one night in August. The two then took a car to Kraft’s apartment on Sibley Avenue in Ardmore.

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22, the door to her apartment was seen on a security camera opening, but that door did not reopen again until Lower Merion Township Police were called to check on the victim.

Authorities say Harris used a backdoor to flee the apartment after strangling Kraft to death.

Police eventually caught up with Harris in late August while he was getting off a bus in Pittsburgh after authorities were tipped off about his whereabouts.

Friends of Kraft were emotional walking into the magistrate’s office.

“She was a great girl, known her for 15 years,” said family friend Mark D’Ambrosio. “It’s just horrible.”

Authorities are still searching for Andre Milton who is wanted in connection with an earlier break-in at Kraft’s home. Authorities do not believe Milton is connected to Kraft’s murder.