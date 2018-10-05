GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating after Glassboro police officers pulled their weapons on two Rowan University students during an apparent mix-up earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. when Glassboro police were investigating a robbery.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Charger leaving the scene of the robbery on Oct. 1.

Glassboro police spotted a black Charger pull into the campus of Rowan University — right outside of the residential housing.

“Officers maintained direct visual contact with the vehicle until it was eventually stopped in the area of North Campus Drive on the property of Rowan University where further investigation was conducted. During this incident, the on-scene officers utilized their training and followed established protocol to ensure the safety of everyone involved in this incident,” said police in a release on Wednesday afternoon.

Students recorded the incident on their cellphones. Officers can be seen ordering the man and woman to get out of the car with their weapons drawn.

This y’all America? Where police officers feel comfortable pulling out Guns on innocent black students..on a public college campus….Nahhh this ain’t it pic.twitter.com/hBW1FnjvZK — Pelumi 👑 (@SpikeIt_PUMI) October 2, 2018

An open discussion was held on the campus Friday, but CBS3 has learned that the Glassboro Police Department was not in attendance.

According to CBS3’s Cleve Bryan, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating because of the public concern and at the request of the police department.