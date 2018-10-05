Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are paying tribute to rapper Mac Miller by reviving an old tradition this season.

In memory of Miller, who died of an apparent drug overdose in early September, the Flyers are bringing back Miller’s “Knock Knock” as their victory song for the year.

The team first used the song during the 2011-12 season, when cameras for HBO’s 24/7: Flyers-Rangers — Road to the NHL Winter Classic captured the team dancing to the song after a win.

And it made its reappearance Thursday, following the Flyers’ season-opening 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

*Knock Knock.* ✊✊🚪 Does our 2018-19 victory song sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/cM4dLHRBpF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 5, 2018

Unfortunately, Gritty wasn’t seen dancing in the video, but give it time.