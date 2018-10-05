Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
FILE PHOTO (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A motionless squirrel apparently stunned by a passing car has been revived by the driver who performed chest compressions beside a Minnesota road.

Police officers on patrol in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park thought the man might be performing CPR.

In police video posted to the department Facebook page, the man tells the officers he swerved to avoid the animal and didn’t think he struck it. The squirrel was not bleeding and the man says if he had hit it “he would’ve popped.”

The man flips the squirrel onto its belly and as he strokes its back, the animal starts to come around.

The squirrel eventually darts away and an officer declares: “There he goes! You saved his life, dude!”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s