PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Actor Chris Evans has announced that he’s ending his run as Captain America.

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010.

He has starred in three Captain America films and a number of team-up films.

Credit: CBS3

Earlier this year, the 37-year old actor hinted that he was going to hang up the shield soon.

“Get off the train before they push you off,” he told one newspaper.

