Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Canteen/Convenco is recalling over 1,700 pounds of its ready-to-eat-breaded chicken tenders that was shipped to several states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Middletown, Pennsylvania-based company announced Friday the recall of 1,778 pounds of the chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Man’s Vision Changes After Taking High Dose Of Erectile Dysfunction Drug, Study Finds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products may contain milk (whey), a known allergen which wasn’t declared on the product label.

Canteen/Convenco’s breaded chicken tenders with barbecue sauce and hot sauce were produced and packaged from Sept. 7 through Oct. 4. The following products are being recalled:

6 oz. clear plastic pouches containing “FRESH TO YOU, Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce,” case code 1077 and “Fresh Thru” dates ranging from 09-14-18 to 10-05-18.

6 oz. clear plastic pouches containing “FRESH TO YOU, Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ Hot Sauce,” case code 6141 and “Fresh Thru” dates ranging from 09-16-18 to 10-07-18.

The recalled products have the establishment number “P-40088” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail stores, specifically vending machines, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

There have been no confirmed reports of illness.