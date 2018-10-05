Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The West Nile Virus has made its way to Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Division of Public Health says they have received confirmation of its first case after a resident contracted the virus.

“While the risk among the general population is very low, West Nile Virus can pose a greater risk to the elderly of those with compromised immune systems,” said Atlantic County Health Officer Patricia Diamond.

Canteen/Convenco Recalls Over 1,700 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Breaded Chicken Tenders

People contract the virus through infected mosquitoes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people will not develop symptoms, but those who do could experience a fever, headache, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph glands.

While most people recover from their symptoms in about two weeks, about one in 150 people infected develop a serious illness. There is no vaccine or treatment for West Nile.

“This has been a particularly active year for mosquitoes due to large amounts of rain,” said Atlantic County Mosquito Control Superintendent Doug Abdill. “We encourage everyone to do their part in reducing mosquito populations by removing standing water from their properties. Thankfully, the height of mosquito season is behind us so we hope to see improvement with a reduction in mosquito populations.”

Man’s Vision Changes After Taking High Dose Of Erectile Dysfunction Drug, Study Finds

There are 43 cases of West Nile in New Jersey as of Sept. 29.