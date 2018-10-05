Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After almost a month in the hospital, Fatimah Hunter is back home.

Eyewitness News was there as the determined little girl walked up her front steps.

Someone driving a gold Cadillac hit her on her bike and just kept going. It happened on her street, Lindley Avenue in Olney on September 10.

“I was trying to move and then I got hit,” she said.

Hunter doesn’t remember being hit or much before the impact. Authorities found and towed the gold Cadillac a few streets away from the crash scene, but have yet to charge anyone with the hit-and-run.

Detectives know who owns the car but can’t be certain the owner was driving at the time Fatimah was hit. Now, Fatimah is focusing on feeling better in her home.

Her mother Serena is overwhelmed.

Police held a news conference after the hit-and-run last month, pleading for the driver to come forward.

“What I would say to the driver of this vehicle is do the right thing. Turn yourself in. You know who you are and it looks better if you come to us before we come to you,” Captain Mark Overwise said in September.

That message still stands, this time from Fatimah and her family.

“I would just tell he or she to just do the right thing and just turn themselves in and try to make amends,” Serena Hunter said.

Any information about the driver is asked to call the police. You can remain anonymous. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who hit Fatimah.