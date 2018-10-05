Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another movie is filming in Philadelphia.

This time it’s “17 Bridges,” starring Chadwick Boseman, as a disgraced NYPD cop.

Filming began in September with production happening in New York City and Philadelphia

On Friday morning, New York City Police cruisers and a New York City taxi cab were spotted at 11th and Callowhill Streets in Philly.

The cast also includes Sienna Miller and J.K. Simmons.

The film is expected to be released next Summer.