PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — One teenager is dead and another is injured after a double shooting outside a South Philadelphia gas station.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of Passyunk Avenue.

15y/o boy killed, another 15y/o boy injured after a shooting at a gas station @ 25th & Passyunk in South Philly Thurs pm. Entire incident caught on surveillance video, showing gunman firing at least 16 shots from semi-automatic weapon & chasing 1 victim. https://t.co/JcEDM28ikO pic.twitter.com/gehkw1IlKf — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) October 5, 2018

Two victims, both 15-year-old black males, were shot during the incident, according to officials.

Officials say 15-year-old Rasul Benson was found lying next to the gas station in a driveway, bleeding from the head and back. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m.

#UPDATE @PhillyPolice identify teen killed in double shooting last night as Rasul Benson, 15, of South Philly. Benson and another 15y/o boy were shot by an unknown gunman outside of the Gulf @ 25th & Passyunk Ave around 8pm. 2nd victim remains in critical condition. @CBSPhilly — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) October 5, 2018

The other teen was shot in the arm and torso, but is expected to survive. Officials say that victim is in stable, but critical condition.

At least 16 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon, police say. Two of those shots struck the gas station.

Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the entire incident. The shooter appeared to get out of a vehicle and began firing. Police say the cameras showed the gunman chasing one of the teens, clearly targeting him.

“Police viewed that recording and you can clearly see the shooter. He appears to get out of a vehicle on Passayunk avenue, and then began firing shots towards the gas station, towards a group of people,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A motive is unclear at this point and no weapons have been recovered.

No arrests have been made.