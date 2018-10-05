Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — One teenager is dead and another is injured after a double shooting outside a South Philadelphia gas station.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of Passyunk Avenue.
Philly Police Investigate Alleged Assault Between 2 Narcotics Officers
Two victims, both 15-year-old black males, were shot during the incident, according to officials.
Officials say 15-year-old Rasul Benson was found lying next to the gas station in a driveway, bleeding from the head and back. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m.
The other teen was shot in the arm and torso, but is expected to survive. Officials say that victim is in stable, but critical condition.
Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Shot In Back In Kensington
At least 16 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon, police say. Two of those shots struck the gas station.
Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the entire incident. The shooter appeared to get out of a vehicle and began firing. Police say the cameras showed the gunman chasing one of the teens, clearly targeting him.
“Police viewed that recording and you can clearly see the shooter. He appears to get out of a vehicle on Passayunk avenue, and then began firing shots towards the gas station, towards a group of people,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
A motive is unclear at this point and no weapons have been recovered.
No arrests have been made.