CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a hit-and-run driver in Delaware County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202, near Pyle Road in Concord Township.

Police say the victim was walking along the shoulder of the road when she was struck.

The car is believed to have damage to the front passenger side and a damaged passenger-side mirror.

No word yet on a make or model of the car.