BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A third suspect is now under arrest in connection with the 2017 murder of a Reading woman.

Authorities in Berks County say Christian Carmona-Llanos surrendered Wednesday night. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail for allegedly helping two other people dispose of Madison Walb’s body last year.

madison walb Third Suspect Under Arrest In Connection With Reading Womans 2017 Murder

(credit: CBS3)

Investigators say the 23-year-old woman was shot in the head in a Reading drug house.

A sister and brother — 25-year-old Carmen Morales-Feliciano and 22-year-old Christopher Morales-Feliciano — are also in police custody.

Authorities say Carmen Morales-Feliciano shot Walb at close range in the back of the head

Police say she then solicited her brother Christian Carmona-Llanos to help dispose of Walb’s body.

