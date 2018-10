Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Would you risk your life for a perfect selfie?

Some people apparently do.

A new report reveals more than 250 people worldwide died while trying to take a selfie.

The deaths happened over a six year period, between 2011 and 2017.

The leading cause was drowning, from people getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.

And more men died in selfie-related incidents because they tend to take more risks.