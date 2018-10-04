Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Popeyes chicken restaurants had a unique item on the menu — chicken dipped in gold.

Six boneless wings were served dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken was not easy to come by.

popeyes gold chicken2 Popeyes Serves Champagne Coated, Gold Dipped Chicken

Credit: CBS3

It was only available Thursday at four locations, but none of those were in the Philadelphia area.

As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain — just $5, including a biscuit and side dish.

