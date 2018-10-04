Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Popeyes chicken restaurants had a unique item on the menu — chicken dipped in gold.

Goodbye ‘Avocado Hand!’ You Can Now Buy Pre-Sliced Frozen Avocados In A Bag

Six boneless wings were served dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken was not easy to come by.

USPS: Roxborough Residents’ Mail Found Dumped In New Jersey Left By Former Employee

It was only available Thursday at four locations, but none of those were in the Philadelphia area.

As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain — just $5, including a biscuit and side dish.