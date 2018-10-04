Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on Tinder now says she did not meet him on the dating app, police in Cheltenham Township say.

Police say the woman told them she was not lured to the Lynnewood Gardens Apartment complex and that the man she met was an acquaintance.

“The complainant’s initial report to Police generated a great deal of community fear and concern that there was a sexual predator out in the community assaulting women. This investigation has shown that this is not a public safety issue and the community is not in danger,” police said in a statement.

Police have identified the man allegedly involved in the incident that happened on Monday and he is cooperating with investigators.

The Cheltenham Township Police Department is working closely with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office regarding the incident.