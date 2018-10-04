  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheltenham Township Police, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on Tinder now says she did not meet him on the dating app, police in Cheltenham Township say.

Police say the woman told them she was not lured to the Lynnewood Gardens Apartment complex and that the man she met was an acquaintance.

“The complainant’s initial report to Police generated a great deal of community fear and concern that there was a sexual predator out in the community assaulting women. This investigation has shown that this is not a public safety issue and the community is not in danger,” police said in a statement.

Police have identified the man allegedly involved in the incident that happened on Monday and he is cooperating with investigators.

The Cheltenham Township Police Department is working closely with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office regarding the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s