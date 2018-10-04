Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and a classmate were stabbed Thursday morning on their way to school in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3200 block of North Broad Street, just after 7 a.m. The boys were on their way to Randolph Technical High School when they were attacked.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the left arm and left leg. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen and is in critical condition.

The boys are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

An eyewitness says it was a very bloody scene just outside of the Broad Street Line.

“It’s a shame that it had to come down to that, whatever it was over. It was pretty much a tough situation this morning,” said one man.

No arrests have been made.