BREAKING:Officials Rule Deadly Allentown Car Explosion Murder-Suicide
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and a classmate were stabbed Thursday morning on their way to school in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3200 block of North Broad Street, just after 7 a.m. The boys were on their way to Randolph Technical High School when they were attacked.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the left arm and left leg. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen and is in critical condition.

The boys are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

An eyewitness says it was a very bloody scene just outside of the Broad Street Line.

“It’s a shame that it had to come down to that, whatever it was over. It was pretty much a tough situation this morning,” said one man.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s