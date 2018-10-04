Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After several weeks, police have arrested an inmate who escaped custody at the Secane District Court in Upper Darby.

Carolyn Quiah had evaded authorities since her Sept. 13 escape, but was apprehended Thursday after she crashed and flipped a rental car in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

The U.S. Marshals Office says they spotted Quiah heading southbound in the area of 15th and Broad Streets around 12:30 p.m. They stopped her, but they say she then fled the scene in her vehicle and struck a U.S. Marshal in the left leg. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshals did not pursue, but Philadelphia police picked her up following an accident where she overturned her vehicle on the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue.

At the time of her initial escape, police had warned the public to “please keep your cars and house locked up”.

Quiah’s condition is not yet known following the accident.

She will be charged with injuring an officer.

  1. reggiebraz says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    There is no such place as 15th and Broad St

    Reply Report comment
  2. larryandkarla says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    How many car crashes has this woman been involved in?

    Reply Report comment

