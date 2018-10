Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to determine who was behind the shooting that sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition on Friday.

The teen was shot in the back around 10 a.m. on the 700 block of East Willard Street in Kensington.

Police say the teen was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word yet on a suspect.