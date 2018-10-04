Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an alleged assault involving two commanding officers in narcotics.

Officials say Chief Inspector Anthony Boyle is under investigation for physically assaulting Captain Laverne Vann.

Captain Kinnebrew says that Boyle has been placed on administrative duty.

“I don’t have all the details of how the physical assault took place,” says Kinnebrew. “At this point, what we can ascertain is that at some Chief Boyle grabbed by the arm and twisted the arm and caused Captain Vann to fall to the ground.”

Captain Vann received medical treatment and returned to full duty.

“This was witnessed by several other people,” adds Kinnebrew.

No charges have been filed.