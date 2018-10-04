Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Wawa is open for business at 13th and Chestnut Streets in Philadelphia.

Thursday’s grand opening celebration included plenty of Eagles spirit.

Wawa used the occasion to announce the continuation of a partnership with the Eagles Autism Challenge.

In May, the Eagles Autism Challenge hosted an event sponsored by Wawa to fundraise in support of innovative autism research and programs.

The new store employs nearly 50 people and has Wawa’s newest food offering — custom salads.

Another new Wawa will open October 25 at 12th and Market Streets.