PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Feeling stressed? It might be where you live.

Zippia has ranked the top 10 most stressed states and New Jersey made it at #1 on the list.

Georgia, Florida, California and New York rounded out the top five.

Zippia says they examined the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey for 2012-2016 using a set of six criteria that reflect how sleepless people are: long commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density, home price to income ratio and percent uninsured population.

The higher any of these were, the more stressful the people of the state are, Zippia says.

In New Jersey, most people were stressed out due to long work hours, long commutes and having a high home price to income ratio.

