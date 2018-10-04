Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who does not know her name.

New Jersey State Police and the Norwood Police Department say the woman was found on Livingston Street on Tuesday.

She told officers she was involved in a car accident in Washington state nearly one year ago and has been walking from the West Coast ever since.

Police say she refers to herself as a veteran who may have served in Bosnia.

She is described as a white female, between the ages of 40 and 50, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to contact Norwood Police at 201-768-0850.