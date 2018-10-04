Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling about 6,500,966 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport.

The items were packaged under the brand names: Cedar River Farms Natural, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms Natural and under the JBS generic brand.

The products were packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 6, at least 57 people in 16 states have reported illness from consuming the items.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.