  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Recall

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling about 6,500,966 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport.

The items were packaged under the brand names: Cedar River Farms Natural, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms Natural and under the JBS generic brand.

The products were packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7 and were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 6, at least 57 people in 16 states have reported illness from consuming the items.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s