PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly rapper Meek Mill took center stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Thursday.

He attended the Hire! Philly Job and Resource Fair to offer some words of encouragement to job seekers.

The event was geared toward people between the ages of 16 and 35.

Mill tweeted about the job fair on Wednesday to make his Philadelphia fans aware of the event.

Attendees were able to apply for open positions around the region and take advantage of job preparation services.

The free all-day event featured employers such as Aramark, Brown’s Super Stores, Comcast, HMSHost, Lyft, Old Navy, PECO, PNC Bank, Temple University, Starbucks, Wawa, and more.