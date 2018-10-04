  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philly rapper Meek Mill took center stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Thursday.

He attended the Hire! Philly Job and Resource Fair to offer some words of encouragement to job seekers.

The event was geared toward people between the ages of 16 and 35.

meek mill job fair2 Meek Mill Offers Advice To Job Seekers At Pennsylvania Convention Center

Credit: CBS3

Mill tweeted about the job fair on Wednesday to make his Philadelphia fans aware of the event.

Attendees were able to apply for open positions around the region and take advantage of job preparation services.

The free all-day event featured employers such as Aramark, Brown’s Super Stores, Comcast, HMSHost, Lyft, Old Navy, PECO, PNC Bank, Temple University, Starbucks, Wawa, and more.

