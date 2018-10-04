BREAKING:Officials Rule Deadly Allentown Car Explosion Murder-Suicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person has died and four people were injured after a quintuple shooting outside a Dollar General store in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in Freedom Square Shopping Center in the Germantown section of the city.

“It was just gunshots and people were just running,” said Timina Hughes, who was home across the street when the shooting occurred. “I looked out the window because I’m up on the third floor and I see the young man across the street on the ground.”

Police say a 23-year-old man, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man were injured in the shooting. They were all transported to the hospital and currently listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man has died at the hospital after he suffered a gunshot to the head, officials say. He was originally listed in critical condition following the shooting.

“We have no idea what this was about other than the fact the video shows it was clearly targeted these guys,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Police say all five victims were shot by a suspect in a moving vehicle believed to be a white Chevy Impala.

According to reporter David Spunt, a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car was found a mile from the crime scene.

Authorities do not think this shooting was random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments (23)
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:28 am

    There are no Germans left in Germantown, just Dindus.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    October 3, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Should have picked our own dam cotton.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Richard A Hooks says:
    October 3, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Don’t sell your drugs on a street corner your not paying to use.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Planet Golfish Brain (@PlanetGoldfish) says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    If the shooters were white, it would be on national news, CNN, MSNBC etc…Instead, it barely makes local news. So it will just make anti gun stats used to disarm victims.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Bobby Cullari says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Typical enigmas….

    Reply Report comment
  6. Carol Herbert says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Philadelphia has become very dangerous! I a afraid to come back to visit my family – that’s bad for the future of your city!

    Reply Report comment
  7. James Harvey says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Welp, time to ban diversity

    Reply Report comment
    1. Sandy Lindstrom says:
      October 3, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      yea the amish are out of control

      Reply Report comment
  8. Scotty Gunn says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I am waiting for them to say “teens”

    Reply Report comment
  9. Jim Wolfson says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    So was it “youths” or “teens” doing the shooting?
    Or just the usual Amish perps?

    Reply Report comment
    1. Tom D'Ambrosio says:
      October 3, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      It was the Quakers this time. Nobody saw anything.

      Reply Report comment
  10. Mudblower (@GregSchneider6) says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    any guesses on Race , bet its a DINDO NUFFIN

    Reply Report comment
  11. Gil Stonebarger says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    but kavanaugh threw ice at a guy…….

    Reply Report comment
  12. Craig Cochran says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    This time it really *was* the Amish?? Nah……

    Reply Report comment
  13. Mostly Kinetic (@mostly_kinetic) says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    No surprises here.

    Reply Report comment

