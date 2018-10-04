Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person has died and four people were injured after a quintuple shooting outside a Dollar General store in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in Freedom Square Shopping Center in the Germantown section of the city.

“It was just gunshots and people were just running,” said Timina Hughes, who was home across the street when the shooting occurred. “I looked out the window because I’m up on the third floor and I see the young man across the street on the ground.”

Police say a 23-year-old man, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man were injured in the shooting. They were all transported to the hospital and currently listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man has died at the hospital after he suffered a gunshot to the head, officials say. He was originally listed in critical condition following the shooting.

“We have no idea what this was about other than the fact the video shows it was clearly targeted these guys,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Police say all five victims were shot by a suspect in a moving vehicle believed to be a white Chevy Impala.

According to reporter David Spunt, a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car was found a mile from the crime scene.

DEVELOPING: Authorities have eyes on a car matching the description of the one involved in the drive by shooting. It was found not even a mile from the crime scene. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/StoBMuFm5x — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) October 3, 2018

Authorities do not think this shooting was random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.