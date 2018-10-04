Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Diocese of Allentown says Monsignor Edward Sacks has returned to his role as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish after being cleared by an independent investigation following allegations of abuse.

The Diocese says no abuse of any kind occurred, and that the person who made the allegation against Sacks has since said the accusation was made in error.

The alleged victim confirmed that he was not abused by any member of the clergy, officials said.

The Diocese released this statement following the investigation: