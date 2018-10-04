Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Diocese of Allentown says Monsignor Edward Sacks has returned to his role as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish after being cleared by an independent investigation following allegations of abuse.
The Diocese says no abuse of any kind occurred, and that the person who made the allegation against Sacks has since said the accusation was made in error.
Pope Francis’ Approval Rating Down In U.S.
The alleged victim confirmed that he was not abused by any member of the clergy, officials said.
The Diocese released this statement following the investigation:
“The details of the investigation were presented to the Independent Review Board, which made the unanimous recommendation to Bishop Schlert to restore Monsignor Sacks to ministry. The Independent Review Board in made up of experts not employed by the Diocese, including a family doctor with expertise in examining children who have been sexually abused, a county Children and Youth Services caseworker, a federal probation officer and the director of the Bureau of Offender Reentry of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole. “