ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities revealed Thursday that a man intentionally caused a car explosion that killed three people, including his toddler son, in a murder-suicide in Allentown last Saturday night.

Don Robinson, special agent in charge of the ATF Philadelphia Field Division, said in a news conference that 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer planted the homemade explosive device in a car that killed himself, his 2-year-old son Jonathan “JJ” Schmoyer, and a friend, 66-year-old David Hallman.

“This was an intentional act by Jacob Schmoyer,” said Robinson.

Robinson revealed that Schmoyer sent letters to his family members and the Allentown Police Department prior to the car explosion. The letters indicated that Schmoyer took the blame for the car explosion and that he intended to target his son and Hallman in the blast. The letters also indicated the components and materials used in the homemade bomb.

“We are very confident at this point it was Mr. Schmoyer. The crux of the letters, he was very unhappy with his life,” said Robinson.

Robinson said at the time of the blast, Schmoyer was in the driver’s seat, Hallman was in the passenger’s seat, and JJ was in a car seat in the back.

Robinson added that there was contact between Schmoyer and Hallman in the hour preceding the deadly explosion.

The explosion scattered debris and body parts over several city blocks.

Schmoyer’s grandmother, Kathleen Pond, told WFMZ she received a letter. She did not reveal what he wrote, but told the station: “Maybe in my heart I knew he would do it to himself, but never to JJ.”

Investigators say Schmoyer acted alone and there is no threat to the public.

