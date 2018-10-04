Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — One teenager is dead and another is injured after a double shooting on Thursday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 2500 block of Passyunk Avenue.

Two victims, both described 15-year-old black males, were shot during the incident, according to officials.

Officials say that one of the teens was found lying next to the gas station in a driveway, bleeding from the head and back. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m.

The other teen was shot in the arm and torso, but is expected to survive. Officials say that victim is in stable, but critical condition.

At least 16 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon, police say. two of those shots struck the gas station.

Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the entire incident.

The shooter appeared to get out of a vehicle and began firing.

A motive is unclear at this point and no weapons have been recovered.

No arrests have been made.