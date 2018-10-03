Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A video has gone viral of Glassboro police pointing their guns at two Rowan University students on Monday afternoon following an armed robbery call at a nearby strip mall.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Charger leave the scene of the robbery.

Glassboro police spotted a black Charger pull into the campus of Rowan University — right outside of the residential housing.

This y’all America? Where police officers feel comfortable pulling out Guns on innocent black students..on a public college campus….Nahhh this ain’t it pic.twitter.com/hBW1FnjvZK — Pelumi 👑 (@SpikeIt_PUMI) October 2, 2018

Students recorded the incident on their cell phones. Officers can be seen ordering the man and woman to get out of the car with their weapons drawn.

But what police didn’t know is that they were just Rowan University students, and were not involved in the robbery.

“Glassboro Police pulled over the vehicle as it drove onto Rowan’s Glassboro campus and into the Mimosa Hall parking lot. Being that it was believed that one of the occupants of the vehicle had a gun, Police followed procedures and drew their weapons until all the occupants exited the vehicle and were searched. The situation ended without incident. No weapons were found,” Dr. Jose Cardona, a university spokesperson, told CBS Philly.

There’s going to be an open discussion in the ballroom on Friday at 11 a.m. as students will be able to speak with counselors and other professionals about race relations and policing in the community. Glassboro police have been invited, but it’s unclear if they will be in attendance.