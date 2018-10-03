Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 2017 homicide investigation of a 23-year-old woman is back in the spotlight after the Berks County district attorney announced Wednesday charges related to her death. A brother and sister have been charged in the death of Madison Walb, while a third suspect remains on the loose.

The year-long investigation began last October when Walb’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Lower Heidelberg Township. Her body was wrapped in a carpet and police believe she was killed somewhere else and dumped there.

Authorities say Walb died by a close contact gunshot wound to the head. They say the person to pull the trigger was 25-year-old Carmen Morales-Feliciano.

Police say her brother, 22-year-old Christopher Morales-Feliciano, and 26-year-old Christian Carmine Llanos helped Carmen Morales-Feliciano dispose of Walb’s body.

Authorities were able to put the pieces of this case together when tipsters came forward. One helped authorities trace Walb’s last steps and another claimed to hear a confession from the accused killer.

“During the investigation, the Berks County detectives interviewed a witness who had a conversation with Carmen Morales-Feliciano. During this conversation, Carmen discussed what occurred, and admitted she shot Madison Walb in the head. The witness stated that after the shooting, Carmen Morales-Feliciano and her brother, Christopher Morales-Feliciano, and Christian Carmona-Llanos met at the local store to discuss what to do with Madison Walb’s body,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Carmen Morales-Feliciano and Christopher Morales-Feliciano were already in Berks County Jail on unrelated charges. Police are still searching for Carmona-Llanos.

Carmen Morales-Feliciano has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and other related charges. Her brother has been charged with abuse of corpse and criminal conspiracy.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Carmona-Llanos, please contact the Berks County District Attorney’s Detective Unit at 610-478-7171 or Berks County Crime Alert at 877-373-9913.