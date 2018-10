Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON BEACH, N.J. (CBS) — A rare blue button jellyfish was spotted at the Jersey Shore.

Wildlife experts believe the blue button jellyfish washed up on Jersey beaches as a result of Hurricane Florence.

They were spotted on Sept. 25 at Brighton Beach.

The blue button jellyfish is not really a jellyfish, but actually a collection of lifeforms. They’re not dangerous, but they can sting.

They’re usually found in tropical climates.