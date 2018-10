Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An accident on I-295 in Mercer County has portion of the highway closed Wednesday morning.

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials say a vehicle overturned on the southbound lanes, near exit 68 – CR 583/Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, around 8:30 a.m.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

There is also no word on injuries.