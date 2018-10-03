Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized on Wednesday night due to a stabbing possibly connected to a road rage incident, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Levick Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was stabbed once in the back, once in the shoulder and once in the left hand.

She was transported to Einstein Hospital where she’s listed in stable condition

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.