BOSTON (CBS) – Some extremely strange behavior by a passenger forces a plane to divert.

So what was he doing?? Pull-ups!

Weary passengers finally arrived at Logan Airport around 1 a.m., after their plane from Phoenix was forced to land in Kansas City.

Eyewitnesses say the passenger’s behavior was off from the beginning and got down-right bizarre after he ordered drinks.

“The guy actually grabbed onto it and started doing some pull-ups on the plane,” said passenger David Markoski. “He refused to sit down and then it really got verbally abusive.”

The FBI says at this time the passenger is not facing any charges.