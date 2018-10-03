Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a father and his 2-year-old son were among three killed in a car explosion in Allentown on Saturday night.

The explosion caused chaos in the streets of Allentown over the weekend, leaving three men dead and many questions to be answered.

Investigators return to scene on the 700 block of Turner Street in downtown #Allentown where a car explosion took the lives of 3 males @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HKgJny7soW — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) October 1, 2018

The victims have been identified as 66-year-old David Hallman, 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer and his son, 2-year-old Jonathan Schmoyer. Officials say Hallman is a friend of Jacob Schmoyer.

The explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on West Turner Street.

Investigators say they believe the person responsible for the blast was one of the three people killed.

The ATF is in the early stages of looking into the cause of the explosion, but officials are confident there is no further threat to the public. Officials called it an isolated incident.

Neighbors, however, still remain shaken.

“This is crazy, like this is overboard,” said Adam Hiester. “I could understand you got beef, you fight it out. But to go and kill someone like this? What if kids got hurt?”

Officials are not yet prepared to say the cause of the explosion yet.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 888-ATF-BOMB.