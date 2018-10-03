Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Danish airline Primera Air has abruptly shut down, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at airports around the world.

All flights were grounded and passengers were told they need to make their own arrangements to get back home.

The discount airline says it filed bankruptcy because the company failed to secure long-term financing.

Passengers were stunned.

“I had never heard in my lifetime of a company last-minute going bankrupt,” says one woman.

“On behalf of Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty. On this sad day we are saying Goodbye to all of you,” company officials said Sunday.

The company says it will be issuing refunds.