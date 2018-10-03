BREAKING:Woman Sexually Assaulted At Apartment Complex After Meeting Man On Tinder, Cheltenham Township Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kelly Drive, Schuylkill River, Thorfinn Karlsefni, Viking Statue

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews removed the historic Viking statue from the Schuylkill River after it was toppled early Tuesday morning.

Authorities discovered the 7-foot tall bronze sculpture had been pushed off its granite base and into the Schuylkill River along Boathouse Row around 2 a.m.

The 100-year-old statue is of Viking explorer Thorfinn Karlsefni and is located near the lighthouse.

viking statue Crews Remove 1,000 Pound Historic Viking Statue Along Boathouse Row From Schuylkill River

credit: cbs3

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Opens Pennsylvania Governor’s Debate With Eagles Question 

Investigators are still trying to figure out how someone was able to do this as the statue weighs roughly 1,000 pounds. Police did find a crowbar nearby and packed that into an evidence bag.

There was some controversy around the statue about a year ago. Last October, white nationalists rallied in front of the statue, defending white heritage. Counter-protesters rallied around them, denouncing white supremacy.

It is unclear if the act of vandalism stems from that idealistic clash or something else.

The city says this was unacceptable.

‘Presidential Alert’ Text System To Debut Wednesday

“It’s just troubling that people spend this much energy and time on destructive behavior like this that just ends up costing the city money,” said Margo Berg with the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Police are looking at surveillance video nearby to try and see who did this and from there, hopefully have a better understanding of why.

Comments (3)
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    October 2, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    The douc hebag Antifa cowards did it. They’ve slated their own race for death. Just remember that there are plenty of MLK statues out there.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Matt Black says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Wasn’t it vandalized by Antifa before? I remember reading that

    Reply Report comment
  3. Jim Davis says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Seems to me this is an Anti White Hate Crime

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s