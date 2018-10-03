Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Alert” test is coming to your cellphone.

Trump, in coordination with The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday.

A majority of cellphone owners will receive an alert Wednesday at 2:18 p.m., titled “Presidential Alert,” accompanied by “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Opens Pennsylvania Governor’s Debate With Eagles Question

The test will last for approximately 30 minutes.

The test was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, but was pushed back to Oct. 3 due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence, according to FEMA.

While the WEA system was founded in 2012, this will be the first time FEMA has tested the system with the president involved. The test will “assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed,” according to a FEMA press release.

Amazon Announces $15 Minimum Wage For All Employees

The WEA system is used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical situations.