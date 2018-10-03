PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least five people were injured after a shooting outside a Dollar General store in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in Freedom Square Shopping Center in the Germantown section of the city.

Police say a 23-year-old man, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man were injured in the shooting. They were all transported to the hospital and currently listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot in the head, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.