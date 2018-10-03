BREAKING:Woman Sexually Assaulted At Apartment Complex After Meeting Man On Tinder, Cheltenham Township Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least five people were injured after a shooting outside a Dollar General store in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:39 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in Freedom Square Shopping Center in the Germantown section of the city.

Police say a 23-year-old man, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man were injured in the shooting. They were all transported to the hospital and currently listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot in the head, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s